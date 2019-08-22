Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Overnight Storms End Heat Wave Number Five

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another hot, humid day with a high in Philadelphia of 92 degrees. This marks the fifth and final day of our fifth heat wave of the year.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. Storms will approach the far northwest suburbs in the 7pm to 8pm hour. This then slowly pushes southeastward as a wave of low pressure rides along the front, enhancing the activity. Key time in the Philadelphia area will be very late tonight,11pm to 3am. Any t'storm tonight could produce strong winds and drenching downpours, but the overall severe threat is low due to the overnight timing. It will still be muggy with a low of 71.

FRIDAY: Clouds and a few morning showers are possible with an early, lingering thunderstorm not out of the question near the coast. But in general, this is a day of improvement with drying during the afternoon and the return of some sun. Humidity will also be dropping off during the day and our high dips all the way down to 79.

SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.

SUNDAY: A front pushes back toward us from the south and this will probably provide more cloud cover with some sun poking through at times. A brief shower is possible, but most of the day is dry. The high is only 77.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible. We get another moderate high of 77.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a possible uptick in humidity. A shower is possible at times. The high inches up to 79.

WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partial sunshine and a possible thunderstorm. The high is a warmer 85.

THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid day with a thunderstorm around. The high is 87.

More TOP STORIES News