AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partial sunshine and warm and humid conditions. Drenching showers and heavy thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is possible, mainly in Cape May County and southern Delaware. The high is 83 in Philadelphia. At the Shore: 80, with a moderate risk of rip currents. The best chance of storms at the Shore is in the late afternoon or evening closer to the coast.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect this afternoon and evening in our region's central counties (Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Mercer, Burlington, Salem, Cumberland, Camden and Gloucester). Downpours could bring a quick 1-2" with some areas seeing 3" or more. This would be enough to flood roads and poor drainage areas. Turn around if you see flooded areas, whether on foot or behind the wheel.
TONIGHT: Some evening thunderstorms will be pushing though the center of the region and toward the Shore. These storms could be strong in some cases with downpours and damaging gusts. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially in southern Delaware and Cape May County. The low is 71.
WEDNESDAY: The front that brings severe weather Tuesday stalls near the coast and clouds linger with some sunny breaks. It stays humid and we'll see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from I-95 to the south. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with a spotty thunderstorm around. High 84.
FRIDAY: It should turn a little less humid and we'll see some sunshine. However, another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out in a couple of places. High 86.
SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and somewhat humid with another spotty storm possible, but by no means a wash out. High 87.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's still warm and somewhat humid. Another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled, but like Saturday, this does not look like a wash out. Our high is 87.
MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies with a rise in humidity and another shower or thunderstorm around. It's very warm with a high of 88.
TUESDAY: It looks hot and humid with partial sunshine and a high of 90.
