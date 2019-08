AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another sunny, seasonably warm day with a high of 88 degrees.TONIGHT: Clouds roll in and dew points will quickly ramp up. Low 73.TUESDAY: Humidity increases through the day and it feels oppressive by the afternoon. As a cold front approaches, we'll see partly sunny skies. Sunshine will only increase our threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our region in an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, which means we could see numerous storms that are severe. We expect flooding downpours, damaging winds and potentially a tornado. High 85WEDNESDAY: The front that brings severe weather Tuesday stalls near the coast and clouds linger with some sunny breaks. It stays humid and we'll see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially south of the city. High 85.THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny with a thunderstorm chance High 84.FRIDAY: It should turn less humid and we'll see some sunshine. High 86.SATURDAY: It looks like another beautiful weekend. With high pressure, we'll have mostly sunny skies. High 87.SUNDAY: We keep the sunshine and have a warm high of 87.MONDAY: Our work week starts warm with clouds and some sun and a high of 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app