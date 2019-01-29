AccuWeather Alert: Rain Changing to Snow Tonight, Snow Squalls and Arctic Blast Wednesday

A WINTER STORM ADVISORY is in effect in New Castle County, Delaware and across Southeastern Pennsylvania until midnight tonight. In the Poconos, it's a WINTER STORM WARNING.Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until Midnight for the I-95 corridor and all areas northwest.As of 6PM, it is snowing in Philadelphia. The snow/rain line will continues pushing east tonight. The changeover for far southern New Jersey then waits until 8pm to 10pm w/ everything clearing the coast by 1am. While road crews will have plenty of time to treat roadways, overnight there could still be some slick spots for the morning rush and any snow not removed from driveways and cars will ice up real quick as lows drop to 15 in the suburbs and 21 here in Center City.Snowfall totals:In the northwest suburbs from Lancaster, northwestern Chester, Bucks & Montgomery on up into the Lehigh Valley we expect 2" to 4"We have moved the 1" line to right along I-95 with 1" to 2" for the more immediate northwest suburbs bordering Philadelphia.For the southeastern NJ and most of Delaware just a brief coating on the back end of the storm.WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold behind the system that brings us our Tuesday snow. Another brief snow shower or squall is possible during the early afternoon which could drop another quick coating to 2". The high is just 32 with temperatures rapidly falling during the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Temperatures fall into the single digits overnight.THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The morning will be especially brutal with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The high is only 17. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits, however, and the afternoon high is only about 22. Some afternoon snow showers are possible.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 34.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 46. Some rain is possible at night.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some more rain possible. The high is a lot milder: 50.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 52.--------------------