AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Storms Tonight; More Widespread Thursday Evening

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm, humid day with a high of 85 degrees, but feeling more like 91 when you factor in dew points in the 70s.

TONIGHT: ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED - Mostly cloudy and very humid. Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening.. Lows 70-72.

THURSDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED - Partly sunny and humid. Heavy late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely. Some severe weather is possible in the form of damaging winds and tornadoes (mainly south of the city). High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. It will be breezy from time to time. High 86.

SATURDAY: It looks like a FABULOUS WEEKEND! Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny and nice. Slightly more humid. High 84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. High 84.

