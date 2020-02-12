weather

AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms will move through Friday afternoon

AccuWeather: Severe T'storm and Flash Flood Watches Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: Our next batch of instability looks slower to depart the region and that means another chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. A few more heavy downpours are possible, although less widespread than Thursday's activity. Much of the day is dry with a humid high of 81.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a very warm high of 88. It may be a bit less humid.


SUNDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine, but it's a bit hotter and probably more humid. The high ticks up to 90.
MONDAY: Look for an even hotter and more humid day. We'll have plenty of sunshine. The high climbs to 92, but with growing humidity in place, it will probably feel like the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: This is going to be a hot and steamy day with a high of 93 and heat index values close to 100. Look for partly sunny skies. This could mark our first heat wave of the season (three straight days of 90 or higher). It will depend on whether we get that 90 on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Even if we don't get our first official heat wave by Tuesday, we'll almost certainly have it by Wednesday. Look for a partly sunny afternoon with another hot and humid high of 93. It will be sticky and uncomfortable.


THURSDAY: It's hot and humid again. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is 90.

weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
