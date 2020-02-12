AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm threat this evening

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect today in southeastern Pennsylvania. Ground level ozone will be high enough to give risk groups problems, including seniors, young kids and those with heart and lung ailments.
TODAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with significant heat and oppressive humidity. The high is 95. It will feel like over 100 at times. Late this afternoon, some thunderstorms are likely. Some of these could become severe with downpours and damaging wind gusts. Isolated street flooding is possible wherever heavy downpours occur.
TONIGHT: Some additional strong thunderstorms are possible during the evening with the last of the raindrops tapering after about 11 p.m. or midnight. It remains muggy overnight with a low of 78.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark another chance for some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91. It will feel like the upper 90s ahead of any cooling from storms.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives! Behind our departing front, we welcome the gradual arrival of a much more comfortable air mass. It will be partly sunny and still humid in the morning, but humidity should fall during the afternoon hours. A spotty storm can't be ruled out, but anything that pops is probably close to the coast with the majority of the region staying dry. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: The nice weather pattern continues. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 90.
SUNDAY: This is another reasonably nice summer day with partly sunny skies, although humidity may rise a bit as we head into the afternoon. The high is still hot: 92.
MONDAY: This is a hot and more humid day with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 93.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid with another possible thunderstorm. The high 92.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and very sticky with some occasional sun and another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high dips to 89.
