Accuweather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Late Today and This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's warm with a passing shower during the day. Late this afternoon, strong thunderstorms develop, beginning in the northwest suburbs before moving south. Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible, with an isolated tornado not out of the question. The high is 82.
TONIGHT: Our gusty, potentially severe thunderstorms move through the region, ending up at the Shore by about 8 or 9 p.m.. Then, we dry out and clear overnight. The low is 67.
FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies, a comfortable breeze and an afternoon high of 80.
SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 80.
SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day looks largely dry.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and humid with a high of 85. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Don't cancel outdoor plans, but be ready to head indoors if you hear thunder.
TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and we heat up to a warm 87. It's still warm and somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high eases to 86. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.
