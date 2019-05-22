Accuweather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Thursday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another beautiful day, with a good deal of sunshine again today with low humidity, lighter winds and a slightly warmer than yesterday high of 75.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A shower is possible late in the overnight hours. The low is 59.
THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): We'll start the day with a few showers or a rumble of thunder as a warm front passes through. The rest of the morning and late morning is dry, but we'll see a lot of warming and an uptick in humidity. The high reaches 82. In the late afternoon and evening hours, an approaching cold front fires up some showers and thunderstorms and some of these storms have the chance of becoming severe. The most likely timing is between about 4pm and 9pm. Damaging straight-line winds and penny size hail are the main concerns, along with lightning and some localized downpours. We've issued an AccuWeather Alert for late in the day and the evening.
FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies, a comfortable breeze and an afternoon high of 80.
SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 80.
SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day, but we're dry most of the time. Make plans for getting indoors if you hear thunder.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and humid with a high of 83. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Again, indoors is the best place to be if you hear thunder.
TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and we heat up to a warm 85 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: It's hot and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.
