AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight

TONIGHT: A spotty evening storm is possible, including an isolated severe storm. It will still be muggy with a low of 74.
THURSDAY: An approaching cold front doesn't get here until the evening, so we'll see another day of heat and humidity before relief arrives on Friday. Clouds will mix with sun with some more scattered storms late in the afternoon and at night. The high is 93. It will feel like the upper 90s, probably not bad enough for a Heat Advisory, but still pretty uncomfortable.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day and much more comfortable. We still have a chance of a shower in spots, but most of the area stays dry. The high is a much more refreshing 80.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.
SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a high around 79. A brief shower is possible.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A shower is possible at the Shore. We get a high of 78.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a possible uptick in humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 82.
WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm at times. The high is 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast