Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was the fourth day of our fifth heat wave of the year, with a high hitting 92 degrees in Philadelphia. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is posted until 10PM for a risk of scattered severe storms.
EMBED More News Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 21, 2019.



TONIGHT: A spotty evening storm is possible, including an isolated severe storm. It will still be muggy with a low of 74.

THURSDAY: An approaching cold front doesn't get here until the evening, so we'll see another day of heat and humidity before relief arrives on Friday. Clouds will mix with sun with some more scattered storms late in the afternoon and at night. The high is 93. It will feel like the upper 90s, probably not bad enough for a Heat Advisory, but still pretty uncomfortable.

FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day and much more comfortable. We still have a chance of a shower in spots, but most of the area stays dry. The high is a much more refreshing 80.

SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.

SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a high around 79. A brief shower is possible.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A shower is possible at the Shore. We get a high of 78.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a possible uptick in humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm at times. The high is 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies allegations
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Missing kayaker found dead in New Jersey
Police have located Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Gloucester Twp.
Thousands wowed at 17th Atlantic City Airshow
Show More
Move-in day for students at Temple University
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
Boeing hiring because of grounded 737 aircraft
Part of baby's finger severed during day care incident: Lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News