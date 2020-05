AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thundertorm Storm Watch Until 9pm For Areas NW Of I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very warm last Friday of May with tropical humidity. The high reached 85, but the heat index climbed to near 90.TONIGHT: Some evening downpours and thunderstorms move through, targeting areas north and west of Philadelphia and weakening as they push east. The low is a warm 69.SATURDAY: Any early morning clouds will give way to bright sunshine and lowering humidity. The high reaches 83.SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is lower and we get a much cooler afternoon with a high of 72.MONDAY: It will feel chilly in the morning with temperatures ranging just from the upper 40s to low 50s. It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool for the first day of June. The high is just 70.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 74.WEDNESDAY: We'll see increasing clouds, with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to 85.THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 79.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 79.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app