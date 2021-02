AccuWeather Alert: Significant Icing Possible in Lehigh Valley Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anhas been issued for our far western Pennsylvania counties from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning. Significant icing is possible with a build-up of a third of an inch of ice in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Poconos. A tenth of an inch of ice is possible in northwestern Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties. Travel will be dangerous and is not advised tonight, overnight and perhaps early Tuesday morning. Ice could be heavy enough to bring down some branches and power lines.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect between in counties on either side of the Delaware River from 1pm this afternoon and 5am on Tuesday. Some occasional freezing drizzle and freezing rain is possible this evening which could lead to icing on non-treated surfaces, before a change to rain.TONIGHT: Light freezing rain arrives during the evening before a change to rain later at night near I-95. In our far northwest suburbs (NW Bucks, Montgomery and Chester, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos) the change over to rain may not happen until late in the overnight hours or Tuesday morning. Ice build-up on non-treated surfaces will make things dangerous for drivers and pedestrians. Overnight lows will be around 30 with temperatures rising toward dawn.TUESDAY: Some lingering rain makes for a wet morning rush hour with eventual drying. The afternoon looks very mild with a high of 50 and breaks of sunshine.WEDNESDAY: Colder air moves in, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high drops to 33.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a period of snow and sleet in the morning that gradually changes to rain. Several inches of snow will be possible before the change over. The high is 34.FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 44.SATURDAY: Look for a sunny, but brisk and cold day with a high of just 34.SUNDAY: A southerly turn in our wind direction brings milder air back into the region. Look for partly sunny skies and a more comfortable high of 40.MONDAY: The milder trend continues with a high of 43, but it's cloudy and we have a chance of a little rain or snow, especially in the morning.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app