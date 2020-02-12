AccuWeather Alert: Significant snow in parts of SE Pa., much less in NJ

Any 6-inch accumulations have been very limited (6.2" in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, for example, near Paoli and Malvern) with most areas closer to a 2-5" accumulation. Just south of Philadelphia, areas of New Jersey and Delaware have seen very little new accumulation, although some is still possible as we move into the late morning and early afternoon hours. However, it does not look as though those areas will see as much as we have in the aforementioned Pennsylvania counties.
Where you do get sticking snow, it will be a heavier, wet snow and care should be taken to remove it. You want to get that done today, by the way, because temperatures are plunging tonight and anything that isn't shoveled will freeze solid.
Today's high is 36. If the snow ends quickly enough, we could see some peeks of afternoon sun.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, it's a bit brisk and much colder air sweeps into the region. The low is 20 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs drop into the teens. Look out for the development of icy patches on streets and sidewalks.
MONDAY: Look for a sunnier, blustery day with lows in the teens in most areas at dawn and an afternoon high of just 30.
TUESDAY: We have cloudy skies returning to the region with a bit of rain possible at times, perhaps beginning as a wintry mix in northern and western suburbs. The high is 42.
WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold with clouds giving way to sunny breaks. The high is 34 with wind chills in the 20s. Snow is possible overnight.
THURSDAY: Another round of snow/sleet/rain is likely with several inches of accumulation possible again. The high is 31.
FRIDAY: Look for some lingering snow or a wintry mix of sleet and rain early in the morning. After that, it remains rather cloudy with a high of 35.
SATURDAY: This is a colder and brisk day with partial sunshine and a high of just 30. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.
SUNDAY: It's a frigid close to the weekend with a high of just 24 and wind chills in the single digits and teens as we move through the day.
