AccuWeather Alert: Snow developing overnight. Some areas south of the city could see up to 5".

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and an ACCUWEATHER ALERT have both been issued for the city, south Jersey and Delaware.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Snow developing after midnight. Becoming steady south and east. Roads will become snow covered. Low 28.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow during the morning hours. Tapering off around midday. Total accumulations will range from 1-3 inches north and west, 2-3" in the city and 3-5 inches across south Jersey, mainly south of Rt. 40. High 32.

FRIDAY: Another weak impulse moves in, a bit farther south this time, and lasts into about mid-morning. An additional coating to 2" is possible for the southern half of the region. Places like the northwest suburbs and Lehigh Valley are likely dry. Even Philadelphia may have trouble getting flakes from this second round. Friday's high drops to 30.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon and a high of just 29.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 33.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the morning low is just 13 and our afternoon high only reaches 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 32.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.

