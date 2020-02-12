PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for our far western counties of Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester and the Poconos from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. A quick burst of snow could lead to slushy snow-covered roads and low visibility for a time. Drive slowly and use caution.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 22-26.
MONDAY: Rain developing late morning in the city, south and east. Wet snow for areas north and west of the I-95 corridor. The snow will come down heavier at times, briefly, through the first part of the afternoon. This will create slushy, snow covered roads and low visibility. Accumulations of a coating to 1" are possible for upper Bucks, upper Montgomery and western Chester counties, 1-2"/ 2-4" for portions of Berks county as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 40.
TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible in the Lehigh Valley. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 53.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. It stays mild. High 48.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler. High 41.
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 44.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A spotty shower is possible. High 50.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for some on Monday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News