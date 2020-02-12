weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the morning commute

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and an ACCUWEATHER ALERT have both been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania, including the city of Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

The snow will move out early Thursday, but will return this weekend.



TODAY: Cloudy and cold with snow during the morning hours. Tapering off during the morning commute. The rest of the day is dry but cold and rather cloudy. High 34.

FRIDAY: Latest models show Friday's wave of low pressure missing us to the south. Morning clouds give way to sunshine. The high drops to 30.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon with some snow quickly changing to sleet and/or freezing rain late in the afternoon or evening. The high is just 28.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 37.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 34.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.

