AccuWeather Alert: Snow/Sleet/Rain today, accumulation for some

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mix of snow, sleet and rain is moving through the region this morning with some tapering during the afternoon.

We're lowering snowfall numbers a bit, thanks to warm air that has managed to remain in place overnight and could limit accumulation to a degree. However, a general 3-6" is still possible in areas from I-95 and just to the north with about 1-3" closer to the Lehigh Valley.

Snow may be heavy at times during the morning, but will taper off during the afternoon. High 36.


Any 6-inch accumulation will be very limited with most areas closer to a 2-5" accumulation. Just south of Philadelphia, areas of New Jersey and Delaware will see rain and sleet much of the time which could limit snow accumulation to about 1-3".

The exact location of this mixing and lower accumulations is unclear. Where you do get sticking snow, it will be a heavier, wet snow and care should be taken to remove it. You want to get that done today, by the way, because temperatures are plunging tonight and anything that isn't shoveled will freeze solid.

Today's high is 36. If the snow ends quickly enough, we could see some peeks of afternoon sun.

TONIGHT: Skies clear, it's a bit brisk and much colder air sweeps into the region. The low is 20 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs drop into the teens. Look out for the development of icy patches on streets and sidewalks.

MONDAY: Look for a sunnier, blustery day with lows in the teens in most areas at dawn and an afternoon high of just 30.

TUESDAY: We have cloudy skies returning to the region with a bit of rain possible at times, perhaps beginning as a wintry mix in northern and western suburbs. The high is 42.

WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold with clouds giving way to sunny breaks. The high is 34 with wind chills in the 20s. Snow is possible overnight.

THURSDAY: Another round of snow/sleet/rain is likely with several inches of accumulation possible again. The high is 31.

FRIDAY: Look for some lingering snow or a wintry mix of sleet and rain early in the morning. After that, it remains rather cloudy with a high of 35.

SATURDAY: This is a colder and brisk day with partial sunshine and a high of just 30. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: It's a frigid close to the weekend with a high of just 24 and wind chills in the single digits and teens as we move through the day.

More TOP STORIES News