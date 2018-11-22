WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Still Cold For Shoppers On Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 12 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: The winds die down, but it's still very cold. Look for clear skies and a low in Philadelphia of just 18. Some suburbs could dip into the low teens. Records are likely in many spots overnight.

FRIDAY: It's mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 18! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 35 with less wind.

SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Rain moves in mainly in the afternoon and night. It could begin as some brief freezing rain or sleet in the Poconos and other far northern areas before changing to rain. The high improves to 53.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. It's a bit breezy. The high improves slightly to 56.

MONDAY: We have a good deal of clouds around with some periods of rain likely. The high is 54.

TUESDAY: Some sun returns, but it's windy and cooler with a high of just 44.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a chilly high around 41.

THURSDAY: It's partly sunny, brisk and chilly. The high: 44.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Shoppers ready to hunt for deals after Thanksgiving dinner
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
Cacia's Bakery in South Philly will cook your turkey for you
Couple volunteers to help neighbors in need all year long
Woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from job
Show More
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
Thieves swipe $30,000 in jewels at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Sports betting goes live in Pennsylvania
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Balloons come to life at 'Inflation Station' ahead of parade
More News