AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms and downpours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The atmosphere is about to get much juicier overnight into the early tomorrow morning. With that surge of dewpoints will come our first round of downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two mixed in. These will be heavy rain makers and could easily drop " to 1" in a short period of time leading to ponding on roads or localized flooding. This will be a concern for the morning commute and will likely slow things down.
THURSDAY: After the very early round of rain, we will then have a lull in the activity for the late morning and early afternoon before the atmosphere becomes rather unstable in the afternoon. This will lead to the development of a broken line of storms and downpours. The timing of when this cross the region is not entirely certain, but anytime from 3pm on starting in the western suburbs is game. Storms look to be strongest from I-95 on northwestward and that is where a scattered risk for severe storms exists. The main concern would be damaging wind gusts to 60mph. Any storm will drop heavy rain and this could cause issues for the evening commute. Overall Thursday will be a very muggy day with dewpoints in the mid 60s and temps up near 80.
FRIDAY: An upper level trough, atmospheric energy, looks to have slowed back down again meaning the chance for scattered storms again in the afternoon as that finally pushes through. More heavy downpours are possible with this feature, but it looks less widespread than Thursday's activity. Much of the day is dry with a high of 81.
SATURDAY: The weekend is looking warm and humid. On Saturday, look for plenty of sunshine and still muggy with a high of 86.
SUNDAY: We have another round of abundant sunshine, but it's hot and still humid with a high of 90.
MONDAY: This looks like an extremely hot and humid day. Look for plenty of sunshine. The high climbs to 92, but with high humidity in place, it will probably feel like the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: This day could mark our first heat wave of the season (three straight days of 90 or higher). It will depend on whether we get that 90 on Sunday. We'll have partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 93.
WEDNESDAY: Even if we don't get our first official heat wave by Tuesday, we'll almost certainly have it by Wednesday. Look for a partly sunny afternoon with another hot and humid high of 92.
