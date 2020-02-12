AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms and downpours today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Pockets of heavy showers and storms in the morning will give way to lull in the action through the middle of the day. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a warm and humid high of 79. Late in the afternoon and evening, a line of drenching showers and thunderstorms arrives from the northwest. Some of these storms could become severe with brief, damaging wind gusts. The general timing is from around 3pm or 4pm in the western suburbs and 6pm and 7pm closer to I-95. The Shore may not see these, as they could die out before making it to the coast. Storms will probably be strongest from I-95 to the northwest. The main concern is damaging 60mph gusts. Storms will also drop heavy rain and this could cause issues for the evening commute.
TONIGHT: Some evening storms are still possible. Otherwise, we see mainly cloudy skies and a muggy low of 66.
FRIDAY: Our next batch of instability looks slower to depart the region and that means another chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. A few more heavy downpours are possible, although less widespread than Thursday's activity. Much of the day is dry with a humid high of 81.
SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a very warm high of 88. It may be a bit less humid.
SUNDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine, but it's a bit hotter and probably more humid. The high ticks up to 90.
MONDAY: Look for an even hotter and more humid day. We'll have plenty of sunshine. The high climbs to 92, but with growing humidity in place, it will probably feel like the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: This is going to be a hot and steamy day with a high of 93 and heat index values close to 100. Look for partly sunny skies. This could mark our first heat wave of the season (three straight days of 90 or higher). It will depend on whether we get that 90 on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Even if we don't get our first official heat wave by Tuesday, we'll almost certainly have it by Wednesday. Look for a partly sunny afternoon with another hot and humid high of 92. It will be sticky and uncomfortable.
THURSDAY: Finally, we have a shot at dipping back into the 80s, but it will still be warm and sultry. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is 89.
