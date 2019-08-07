Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Hit Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: An AccuWeather Alert has been issued. It's partly sunny, hot and oppressively humid. We've already seen a number of storms fire up along the coastline this morning. Most of the organized storms will arrive later this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could turn severe with damaging winds and flooding downpours. High 90. Heat Index 94.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, moderately humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 86.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 87.

TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

