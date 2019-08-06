AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had some heavier thunderstorms early this afternoon that produced quarter size hail and blinding downpours. At one point the cell over western Philadelphia county was producing rainfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour. The high in Philadelphia hit 86 degrees today.
OVERNIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Lows 67-73.

WEDNESDAY: An AccuWeather Alert has been issued. Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Some of these storms could turn severe with damaging winds and flooding downpours. High 90. Heat Index 94.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, moderately humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 86.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 89.

TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

