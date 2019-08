AccuWeather Alert: Sun and clouds, moderately humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: Heavy evening thunderstorms are likely through 9:00pm. Partly cloudy, warm and humid overnight. Low 70.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, moderately humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 89.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 87.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 84.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 86.MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 87.TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app