AccuWeather Alert: Sun and clouds, moderately humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: Heavy evening thunderstorms are likely through 9:00pm. Partly cloudy, warm and humid overnight. Low 70.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, moderately humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 86.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 87.

TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

