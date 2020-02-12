weather

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Hitting Parts of Our Area

By
EMBED <>More Videos

StormTracker 6 Live Radar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia climbed to 92 degrees today, with a heat index in the mid 90s, providing fuel for storms pushing east across our area.

EMBED More News Videos

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire 6abc viewing area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.



TONIGHT: It's warm and humid with the strongest storms hitting before 9PM. After that, we're mostly cloudy with some lingering storm and overnight lows ranging between 66 in outlying suburbs and 70 in Philadelphia.

THURSDAY: Relief comes quickly. Look for partly sunny skies with humidity quickly dropping. It will be warm with a high of 85, but not as hot and much more comfortable.

FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 69.

SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain, mainly in the morning. The afternoon may be drier, but the high is only 62. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some additional showers possible. The high is a cool 64.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 73 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 80.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of some showers. The high drops to 79.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Feeling like summer ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
Police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
Made in America festival returns to Philly
Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing in NJ
Philly police announce additional patrols ahead of holiday weekend
Show More
Judge upholds former Penn State president's jail sentence
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Officials investigate Philadelphia rowhome fire as arson
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
More TOP STORIES News