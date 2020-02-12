AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Hitting Parts of Our Area

TONIGHT: It's warm and humid with the strongest storms hitting before 9PM. After that, we're mostly cloudy with some lingering storm and overnight lows ranging between 66 in outlying suburbs and 70 in Philadelphia.
THURSDAY: Relief comes quickly. Look for partly sunny skies with humidity quickly dropping. It will be warm with a high of 85, but not as hot and much more comfortable.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 69.
SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain, mainly in the morning. The afternoon may be drier, but the high is only 62. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some additional showers possible. The high is a cool 64.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 73 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 80.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of some showers. The high drops to 79.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.