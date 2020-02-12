AccuWeather Alert: Today will be muggy, but severe storms possible this evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT LATE TODAY and TONIGHT: It's a warm and muggy day with partial sunshine and a high of 87. Late in the afternoon, storms will move into the far western suburbs. Severe storms are possible.
TONIGHT: A line of severe thunderstorms is likely during the evening, moving through the region from west to east and making it all the way to the Shore. Storms will be capable of producing downpours, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. It will be important to move indoors as soon as there's thunder and to keep an eye on conditions. If there's a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, move to the lower floor of your home (move to the basement if there's a tornado warning). The storms taper off by midnight. The overnight low is 72.
FRIDAY: We quickly transition to partly sunny skies. It will still be warm, but breezy and less humid. Our high is a pleasant 83.
SATURDAY: It looks like a FABULOUS WEEKEND, beginning with a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with a high of just 78.
SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and delightful day with a high of 82.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): The forecast is improving. Look for partly sunny skies. It might be a bit more humid, but it now appears as though any thunderstorms stay well north and west of our region. The high is 84.
TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, humid day with a possible shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Our high is 82.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, muggy air and some showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 83.
THURSDAY: It's still humid with partial sunshine. The high is 82.
