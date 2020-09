AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch for entire Philadelphia region until 10 p.m.

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Adam Joseph says numerous severe storms are possible, mainly between the hours of 6pm and 10pm tonight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has now placed nearly all of our region in a risk zone for "numerous" severe thunderstorms this evening. The best chance is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., starting in western suburbs and ending over by the coast. TAKE COVER indoors as soon as you hear thunder later today or tonight.A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the entire Philadelphia region.Storms could produce damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph. Tornadoes are also possible. STAY WEATHER AWARE today and tonight. Move to the basement or inner hallway of your home or apartment if there's a Tornado Warning declared for your area.TONIGHT: Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening, moving through the region from west to east and making it all the way to the shore.Storms will be capable of producing downpours, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. It will be important to move indoors as soon as there's thunder and to keep an eye on conditions.If there's a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, move to the lower floor of your home (move to the basement if there's a tornado warning). The storms taper off by midnight. The overnight low is 72.FRIDAY: We quickly transition to partly sunny skies. It will still be warm, but breezy and becoming less humid. Our high is a relatively warm 85.SATURDAY: It looks like a fabulous weekend, beginning with a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with a high of just 78.SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and delightful day with a high of 82.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): The forecast is improving. Look for partly sunny skies. It might be a bit more humid, but it now appears as though any thunderstorms stay well north and west of our region. The high is 84.TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, humid day with a possible shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Our high is 82.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, muggy air and some showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 83.THURSDAY: It's still humid with partial sunshine. The high is 82.