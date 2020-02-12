Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area until 6 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says heavy rain, potentially damaging winds and severe storms are possible into the early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the entire 6abc viewing area until 6 p.m. today (Monday, April 13.)

The watch includes Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



A TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form.



A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most areas until 7 p.m. with winds gusting 50-70 mph at times.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect in northern suburbs with gusts over 50 mph. These winds will be capable of blowing down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible, along with some general property damage.

It has already been an incredibly active weather day with rainfall 1" to 2". A few locations in the northwest suburbs have seen over 3" prompting some flash flood warnings until 5pm.
In addition, powerful wind gusts have been raking across the region. The most damaging across the Jersey Shore and into southern Delaware. Here is a sampling of the highest gusts:
Atlantic City 73 mph; Island Beach State Park 82 mph; Cape May Harbor 72 mph; Strathmere 68 mph;Beach Haven 74 mph

TONIGHT: The cold front should the coast by 6pm. Overnight, skies will clear and winds diminish gradually. It's breezy and chilly with a low of 45.

TUESDAY: This looks like a day of abundant sunshine with a few afternoon clouds mixing in. It's also breezy and cooler with a high of just 58.

WEDNESDAY: A touch of early rain is possible and the rest of the day remains relatively cloudy. The high is even cooler: 50.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool breeze and the high improving to 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with some rain possible during the afternoon and evening. It's still cool with a high of 55.

SATURDAY: This looks like a decent start to the weekend. We have partly sunny skies with showers holding off until night time. The high is 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and it gets a little milder with a high of 63.

MONDAY: Clouds return with some showers likely. The high is 62.

