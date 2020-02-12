AccuWeather Alert: Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: With a cold front lingering over our region we'll see a shower around at any point. Unlike yesterday, when the storms held off until late in the evening, today's storms threat arrives earlier. A storm could pop up as early as lunch time, but storms become more scattered this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center places our region in an isolated chance of seeing severe weather. The main threat will be flooding downpours, but we could once again see damaging winds. It's still very humid today with a high of 84
SATURDAY: The cold front finally approaches the area and triggers a spotty storms. They could arrive as early as noon in the city before pushing to the shore. It's partly sunny, warm and humid in the morning with dewpoints lowering after the storms. High: 89.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 79.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 87.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the chance of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 85.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high drops to 82.
