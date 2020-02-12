AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Fay's Heavy Rain Moving Out

RELATED: Send us your photos and videos from Tropical Storm Fay at 6abc.com/Share
A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in place today from Cape May north into New England for strong wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms.
FLASH FLOOD WATCHES and WARNINGS are in effect across the area. If you encounter flooded roads and walkways, turn around; don't drown!
TONIGHT: Fay moves off to the north and the rain tapers off, moving out of our area shortly after sunset. The low is 72.
SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds on Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around and a high of 91.
SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies, a slight chance for another shower or thunderstorm and a high of 93.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and warm, but not as hot and probably not as humid. The high looks to hit 89. A spotty storm is possible.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun mix with a high around 88. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.
WEDNESDAY: Look for more heat and humidity with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's humid and could be even hotter. We're going for a high of 95.
FRIDAY: It's another day of heat and humidity. The high is 94. A shower or storm is still possible.
