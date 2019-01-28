AccuWeather Alert: Tuesday Rain and Snow; Arctic Air Arrives Wednesday

It was a mostly sunny, but cool day today. Temperatures were stuck in the 30's, but it wasn't very harsh with light winds.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. The low drops to 26.TUESDAY: Some snow breaks out during the morning in the far northern suburbs, like Allentown and Reading. In Philadelphia, clouds continue to build through the day with rain arriving from the west during the afternoon. Rain changes to snow during the evening before tapering off after midnight.1" to 2" is likely near I-95 with 2"-4" in our north and west suburbs. 4-8" is possible in the Poconos, beginning Tuesday morning and continuing through the day.A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Poconos. In Philadelphia, the afternoon high is 41, but temperatures plunge during the evening, supporting that change to snow.WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold behind the system that brings us our Tuesday snow. Another brief snow shower or squall is possible during the morning and early afternoon which could drop another quick coating to 1". The high is just 30. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. The temperature falls into the single digits overnight.THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The morning will be especially brutal with temperatures in the low single digits and wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The high is only 17. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits, however, and the afternoon high is only about 24. Some snow showers are possible, especially south.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 32.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 44. Some rain is possible at night.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high is a lot milder: 50.--------------------