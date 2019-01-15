AccuWeather Alert: Two Events Later This Week Followed By Arctic Air

It was a seasonably cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high hit 38 degrees, just two degrees shy of average.WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temps reaching a couple of degrees above average for a change . High 43.THURSDAY: It's brisk and colder again with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. A clipper system moves through producing some rain/snow showers arriving late evening. A coating to 1" could fall along the I-95 corridor with 1" to 3" in the northwest suburbs into the Lehigh Valley. The alert is for areas northwest of I-95. High 35.FRIDAY: We may start the day with a leftover snow and rain shower searly, but it's otherwise looking dry with partly sunny skies. High 46.SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds then we watch for the potential of a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. This is a much stronger and moisture loaded system. It looks dry during the day, with precipitation moving in during the evening. Any initial light snow will quickly go to heavy rain overnight Saturday into Sunday. The high drops to 37.SUNDAY: The latest track shows heavy rain into the day. Then, as arctic air floods in on the backside of the low, we could end with a few flakes. But, more importantly, will likely experience a 20 degree drop or more in just three hours, leading to a flash freeze. With over 1" of rain expected and plenty of ponding, this flash freeze during the day Sunday is why we are issuing an alert. There is still some wiggle room with the exact track and a period of wintry mix/icing is still possible for parts of the region. This very much needs continued watching, but there is a lot of consistency now between model solutions. High hits 50 midday, then falls to an overnight low of 9.MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and frigid with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 19, with wind chills near 0.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. The high hits 28.--------------------