AccuWeather Alert Wednesday: Heat, Humidity, Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds broke for afternoon sunshine, with comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s inland, 60s at the shore.
TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy and mild, with some areas of fog. The low drops to 65.
WEDNESDAY: We've issued an AccuWeather Alert for the trifecta of heat (high of 92 degrees w/ heat index near 95), humidity (dewpoints up near 65 much of the day, the highest we have felt all year) and the threat of scattered strong storms during the later afternoon/evening hours thanks to a prefrontal trough. There will be a lot of energy waiting to be tapped, but not a lot of trigger. The actual cold front will still be well off to our northwest. However, that trough may be just enough to get things going and parameters are favorable for the development of hail, strong winds and heavy rain.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It won't be as hot, but still warm with a high of 85. Humidity will drop off a bit as the day goes on.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 69.
SATURDAY: This looks like another mostly cloudy day with some more rain possible, mainly in the morning. The high drops to 64. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out. The high climbs to 70. It will be cooler at the Shore.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It may warm up, but there's a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. For now, we're going for a high of 78 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, with a high of 78.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert Wednesday: Heat, Humidity, Scattered Storms
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News