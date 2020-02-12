AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun mixes with high clouds. It's another rather nice day with a high of 44.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Snow developing after midnight. The snow may begin briefly as rain. Low 31.

SUNDAY: Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for a majority of our area from 4am To 7pm on Sunday. This does not include the hardest hit areas from our last storm in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

With a more offshore track this storm will favor Delaware and Southern New Jersey for the highest snowfall totals. Also, unlike our other storm, this looks to be a primarily snow event across the region with the only mixing taking place in southern Cape May County and right along the immediate coast up to Long Beach Island.

This will be a quick hitter with any one area receiving snowfall for 8-10 hours.

Timeline:

4am to 6am Sunday: Snow Begins

6am To 1pm Sunday: Steadiest snow-could reach 1"/hour at times

1pm to 3pm Sunday: Snow tapers off

Snowfall totals:

Far NW in Berks/Lehigh/Northampton 1-3"

Heart of the Delaware Valley all the way to just in from the coast: 3-6"

Central Delaware like Dover and on up into central Southern New Jersey for places like Millville, Hammonton up to Browns Mills will be the best bet to see up to 8". This will be the jackpot zone.

Atlantic City down through Cape May Beaches 1-3 due to mixing.

The high hits 36.
MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 30 with wind chills in the 20s.

TUESDAY: We could see some rain during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 42.
WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 34.

THURSDAY: We'll see sun mixing with clouds and a high of only 29. Some snow or a wintry mix is possible.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's cold again, with a high of only 30.

