AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 13, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning rain gave way to quick drying, but it was a cloudy and cool day with a high of only 50. It gets much colder tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Skies clear, but there's still a brisk 12-25 mph wind blowing and we get a much colder low of 34.

WEDNESDAY: This is a much cooler, brisk day, despite partial sunshine. Look for brisk and chilly high of 42. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s all day.

THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): Our next system arrives, bringing the season's first mixed precipitation to much of the region. The morning commute will be just cloudy and chilly. But, by lunchtime the snow and sleet arrives for PHL and N & W; plain rain to the south
Evening commute: All Sleet to the north and west; Sleet transitioning to rain in Philadelphia and I-95 corridor; all rain south and east of the city.
The sun angle is lower this time of year and the sun is already setting before 5pm. As a result, this wintry mix will likely cause problems for the evening commute (especially for areas north and west where precipitation will remain all sleet. The Poconos will likely remain below freezing all night.
Accumulation: Little or no accumulation expected for S. Jersey and Delaware.
Coating to 1" or slushy accumulation along the I-95 corridor
Slushy 1"-3" inches in the northwest suburbs: in northern Chester, Montgomery, upper Bucks and points to the northwest.
The high is only 38.

FRIDAY: Rain ends early, but it remains mainly cloudy and breezy with an improved, but cool high of 48.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.

SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 45. Dry, but cool for the Philadelphia Marathon!

MONDAY: This is looking like a partly sunny, but rather cool day with a high of just 47.

TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 44.

