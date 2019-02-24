AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Lots Of Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A High Wind Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area from 4pm Sunday to 6pm Monday. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph at times.
SUNDAY: A soaking rain this morning gives way to cloudy skies this afternoon with a leftover shower in spots. It will become windy late in the day. High 54.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very windy. Wind gusts 45-55 mph. Lows 30-33. Wind chills in the 20's.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and very windy. Wind gusts 50-60 mph. Wind chills in the low 30's. High 41.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 45.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain or drizzle developing. High 45.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain. High 50.
