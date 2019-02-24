AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Lots Of Clouds

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area from 4pm Sunday to 6pm Monday. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph at times.SUNDAY: A soaking rain this morning gives way to cloudy skies this afternoon with a leftover shower in spots. It will become windy late in the day. High 54.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very windy. Wind gusts 45-55 mph. Lows 30-33. Wind chills in the 20's.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and very windy. Wind gusts 50-60 mph. Wind chills in the low 30's. High 41.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 40.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 45.FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain or drizzle developing. High 45.SATURDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain. High 50.--------------------