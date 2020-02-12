Weather

AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day, Higher Humidity Returns Soon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another partly sunny, comfortable day with a light breeze and a nice high of 77, an exact copy of that we got yesterday. At the Shore, it's cooler again with highs around 70. We have a HIGH RISK of rip currents again today along all New Jersey and Delaware coastlines.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a cool low of 60 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: It's still comfortable with relatively low humidity, but we'll see more clouds than the last couple of days. A spotty shower is possible well south of Philadelphia, but even there, most of the day is dry. The high is 77.

THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 80.

FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.

SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 86. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and hotter. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 90.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high eases slightly to 88. Another scatter shower or storm is not out of the question.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
