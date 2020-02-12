Weather

AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 76.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows 51-59.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Hot, but not humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 93.

