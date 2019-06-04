AccuWeather: Another Beauty

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TUESDAY: We had a cool start to the day with some suburbs dipping to the upper 40s. Overall it's another nice and bright day with less wind and a comfortably cool high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: It starts to turn more humid and much warmer with partly sunny skies. We could see a gusty thunderstorm late in the day. High 86.

THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies. It's not as warm nor as humid. High 80.

SATURDAY: We'll see sunshine most of the day, but clouds will increase by sunset. High 80.

SUNDAY: It's a bit more unsettled on Sunday with lots of clouds and some sun. We could see a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

MONDAY: We start our work week with partly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 76.

