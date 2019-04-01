AccuWeather: Another Chilly April Night, Brush by a Coastal Storm Late Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a sunny, but cool April 1st. The high in Philadelphia only hit 48 degrees. That's 11 degrees below average.TONIGHT: The entire area will dip below freezing as high pressure passes overhead giving us clear, cold and calm conditions. Lows will range from 26 in the suburbs to 32 in Center City. Where the growing season has officially begun in central and southern Delaware, we have a freeze warning issued from 11pm to 8am.TUESDAY: Low pressure will organize along the Georgia coast and then lift northeastward just offshore of the East Coast. This means we will start our day with sunshine, but clouds will win out by the afternoon with even a few showers possible by the evening. High temps hit a cool 53. The coastal low will then make its closest approach to our area overnight Tuesday giving us our best chance of a period of rain, especially right along the coast. Overall we are dodging a bullet here as the main rain and wind with this storm stays offshore. Here's what to expect broken down by area.Lehigh Valley: likely stays dryI-95 metro area: period of light rain w/ 1/10" to 2/10"Along the coast: period of steady rain " to ". Wind gusts to 35mph.WEDNESDAY: The low moves off the coast of Boston and northwest winds are drying out our atmosphere. Sunshine should dominate for midweek with wind gusts in the 35-40mph range. The high climbs 65.THURSDAY: Most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few additional clouds building into the region late. Some rain is possible later at night. The high slips to 63.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers likely. Steadier rain is possible later in the day and at night. The high: a cooler 54.SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sun and a nicer high of 67.SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 68.MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and even warmer with a high around 70.