AccuWeather: Another Cold Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bright sunshine was in store again today and overall the wind was lower than yesterday. But it was still cold with a high of just 35 and wind chills in the mid to upper 20s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds are very light and it stays cold. The low is 21 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another day of abundant sunshine, but milder air gradually nudges its way into the region and we get a more seasonable high of 41.

THURSDAY: The mild trend continues. Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 45.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is a milder 47. A mix of rain, ice and snow is possible late at night as temperatures fall.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with a chilly rain at times and some ice and snow potentially mixing in in the northern and western suburbs for part of the day. The high is 47.

SUNDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a chance of some showers, mainly in the morning. The high hits 44.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sun. We get a seasonably mild high of 45. A flurry is possible at night.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still a bit mild for this time of year with another high around 45.

