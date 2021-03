AccuWeather: Another Day in the 60s

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Winds shift as high pressure exits off of central New England and an east, southeast wind takes shape for our region. With the ocean close to 40 degrees that will cut off any warmth for the beaches tomorrow. While inland locations will reach 64 those along the coast will just in the low 50s at best.THURSDAY: High pressure pulls well offshore and a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The combined effect is a more southwesterly wind that will once again try to bring warmth back into coastal locations. Inland location will warm to the low 70s with those along the coast into the lower to mid 60s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun and with a project high of 72 here in Philadelphia we will tie the old record of 72 from back in 1977. This record is an outlier this week as the records on the other days of the week have been in the lower 80s. Several locations around the region could come close to records.FRIDAY: That cold front is pushing into the region so we'll see more clouds than sun, but not much in the way of rain. Just a few showers are possible with less than 1/10" of rain from them. The clouds and shower threat will be just enough to hold us at 68.SATURDAY: Sunshine returns, but so will the cooler air and gusty wind. High 49, but wind chills will be around 40.SUNDAY: The sun will continue to dominate, but the winds will ease a tad. A seasonable high of 50.MONDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with a chilly high of 46.TUESDAY: Some rain and even wet snow is possible with a high of 45.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app