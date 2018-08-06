AccuWeather: Another Day of Oppressive Heat and Humidity

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For the second day in a row, the high in Philadelphia climbed to 92. A few isolated downpours developed in the afternoon, bringing temporary relief from the heat.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect between noon and 7 p.m. across all of our local counties except those bordering the ocean. Heat index values in the advisory area will be near 100 and perhaps a little higher. Cool drinks and a/c breaks will be important. Seniors should be especially careful about staying hydrated and avoiding the heat.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect today for sensitive groups including young children, seniors and anyone suffering from asthma and various heart and lung conditions. Limiting outdoor exposure and exertion during the afternoon hours is advised.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. It's very warm and muggy with a low around 75.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to building clouds. Some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible at times with a line of storms potentially moving from north to south later at night. It's hot and steamy again. The high is 91. If we indeed manage three straight days of 90 or better, it will mark the season's second heat wave.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather hangs on with a mix of sun and clouds and more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible. The high is 90.
THURSDAY: Dew points drop into the low 60s, much more comfortable with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 89.

FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and the humidity rises again. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible, mainly in South Jersey and Delaware, according to the current model trend. Our high is 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun., A thunderstorm is possible at times. It's humid again with a seasonable high around 85.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with humid air still locked in place. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 84.
