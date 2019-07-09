AccuWeather: Another heat wave on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A simple night under a clear sky. It will be warm and not too humid. Low near 70.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see more of the same with winds turning southwest as high pressure exits off the coast and temperatures rising into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain in check with dewpoints in the 60 to 65 degree range.
THURSDAY: A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and ahead of it southerly winds will boost dewpoints up near 70 degrees giving us that oppressive feel once again. With clouds and t'storms developing for the afternoon and evening, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Currently the severe weather risk looks to be more west and northwest of our area with the biggest concern for us being downpours as precipitable water values rise to near 2 inches. With all of the recent rain we have concerns for ponding on roads and low lying flooding. The timing of the best activity remains up for debate as it may hold off until after the evening rush.
FRIDAY: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the morning. The afternoon is more settled with some sun returning and humidity will probably drop back to more moderate levels. The high jumps back to 90.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day, but with a slight drop in the humidity. The high touches 91.
SUNDAY: It's still hot, but gradually more humid through the day. We'll see hazy sunshine with a pop up thunderstorm possible later in the afternoon. Heat wave number three begins. The high climbs to about 92.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, hot afternoon with a high around 90.
TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is around 92.
