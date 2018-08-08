AccuWeather: Another Hot and Humid Afternoon, Spotty Storms Possible

TODAY: We have partial sun and hot and humid conditions again. A spotty, strong thunderstorm is possible in a few spots this afternoon. The high is 91. A Heat Advisory is in effect across much of the region between noon and 6 p.m..TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a few evening showers or gusty storms and an overnight low of 74. Humidity will begin to drop off a bit toward morning.THURSDAY: Dew points drop into the mid 60s as we move through the day, making it a bit more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies. The high is 89.FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a warm, seasonable high of 89.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and the humidity rises again. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Our high is 89.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A scattered thunderstorm is possible. It's humid again with a seasonable high around 85.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with humid air still locked in place. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 86.TUESDAY: It's still warm and muggy with yet another spotty storm possible. The high slips to about 83.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with warm and humid conditions persisting. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible. The high: 86.-----