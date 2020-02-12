AccuWeather: Another hot day on the way Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was the hottest day so far this year with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Our high temperature in Philadelphia got to 92. Sunday will be another hot day before change arrives to start the work week.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds. Temperatures remain very mild near 70.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with more clouds filtering in by the afternoon. It will be a more humid day than Saturday. Ahead of a cold front temperatures will soar into the 90s. We're expecting a high near 93 in Philadelphia. Later in the day we'll have to watch out for a shower or thunderstorm, especially north and west of the city.
MONDAY: The back door cold front will deliver some big changes. If you're looking for relief from the heat, Monday is your day! Monday will bring more clouds than sun, high 70.
TUESDAY: A more seasonable day. Clouds will mix with sunshine, high 78.
WEDNESDAY: The heat returns! It will be a hot and humid day with temperatures climbing to near 93. Along with the heat and humidity we'll have to watch for a thunderstorm in spots during the afternoon.
THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Not as hot, with a high of 88.
FRIDAY: We will have to keep a close eye on the forecast Friday through the holiday weekend. There is the chance for rain, but for now we're going with clouds and sunshine, high 81. Depending on the cloud cover and precipitation Friday may trend cooler.
