AccuWeather: Another Night of Severe Weather, More Storms Possible Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was the second night in a row of widespread severe thunderstorms and several tornado warnings.The severe storms unleashed flash flooding, wind damage and large hail across many localities.
The storms have now moved off shore, but there are some lingering areas of flash flooding. Please do not try to drive through flooded roadways.
TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. It stays warm and humid, with a low of 67.
THURSDAY: It's another unsettled day with hazy sunshine, high humidity and another chance for some strong afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms. The high is 87.
FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 81.
SATURDAY: It's looking like a nice start to the weekend with no worse than partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a nice high of 82. A shower is possible later at night.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 78. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 75, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 76.
WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 78.
