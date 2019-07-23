AccuWeather: Another round of flooding downpours, thunderstorms likely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front are producing locally heavy rains, with flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts near 80 mph.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued through early Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours are possible with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain expected (some areas could actually get 4 inches if repeated thunderstorms occur).
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until 10PM. Any storm, in addition to lightning and heavy rain, can produce damaging wind gust and hail.
TONIGHT: Downpours and strong thunderstorms are likely in the evening with rain tapering later at night before firing up again early Tuesday morning. The low is 70.
TUESDAY: Another round of flooding downpours and thunderstorms are likely early in the morning and the first part of the rush hour could be affected by this. Even after the downpours move away, some lingering street flooding would still be possible in some areas. The rain tapers after that with most of the afternoon drying out. It will be cooler with lower humidity and a high of just 77.
WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny and very nice day, the kind we haven't had in our area in a long while. The high is 83.
THURSDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds. It's still pleasant with a high around 84.
FRIDAY: A warming trend kicks in, but it's still not very humid. The high ticks up to 86.
SATURDAY: Look for a somewhat warm, but still relatively nice summer afternoon. The high is 88.
SUNDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with rising humidity. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Our high touches 89.
MONDAY: This is a hot, partly sunny day with another spotty shower or storm around. The high is 91.
