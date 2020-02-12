AccuWeather: Another round of icy mix arrives tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sidewalks and some side streets are a sheet of ice this morning. Salt your walks before you try to use them and allow lots of time to defrost your windshield and then chip away at the thick ice you'll find there. If you can avoid travel until later in the morning or afternoon, it's a good idea. Temperatures will slowly climb above the freezing mark later this morning in Philadelphia later this morning and this afternoon in northern suburbs. The high is 37. It's going to remain cloudy.
TONIGHT: Another round of light, mixed precipitation is possible late tonight into Monday morning. This could turn untreated surfaces and windshields icy again. The overnight low is 32 in Philadelphia with some outlying suburbs in the upper 20s.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Some early freezing rain and sleet is possible in the morning with another round not out of the question in the afternoon. Roads could become slick and slippery again. Our high is 34.
TUESDAY: Icy precipitation is likely in the morning with a change to rain later in the morning or afternoon near I-95 and points south. Icy conditions could linger in northern suburbs. Exact details are still coming together, but this could be a significant ice storm for at least parts of the viewing area. The high is 38 in Philadelphia, but colder in northern suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: We get a one-day break. Look for sunshine mixing with a few clouds. It stays cold, but dry with a high of 34.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another mix of snow, ice and rain in the morning and a change to rain in the afternoon. The high eventually rises to 39.
FRIDAY: Some lingering mixed precipitation is possible in the morning, but we see drying during the afternoon. Look for a mix of clouds and sun, a cool breeze and a somewhat milder high of 44.
SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, colder day with a high of 37.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a seasonable, milder high of 45.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Another round of icy mix arrives tonight
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More