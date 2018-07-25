AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tonight

It was a cloudy, humid day with a few rounds of rain that capped the high to a slightly below normal 83.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into late tonight for most of our viewing area. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with continued high humidity. Some additional drenching downpours move thorough, especially in the evening. The low is 72.THURSDAY: We start to dry out. There could still be a spotty storm, but not nearly as much activity as Wednesday. With more sunshine breaking out, the high will rise to 88. It will still be humid.FRIDAY: Our weather continues to improve. We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with any thunderstorm limited to the late afternoon and evening. It's still somewhat humid its hot, with a high of 90.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the air turning a little less humid. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day looks dry. Our high touches 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day and finally, we're removing the chance of rain! Look for a warm high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we're back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high hits 84 again.-----