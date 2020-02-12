weather

AccuWeather: Another Spring Beauty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a delightful day with sun and a few patchy clouds. We'll have another warm high of 70.

FRIDAY: After several mild days, more seasonable air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy and largely dry, although a few spots could see an occasional shower. Look for a cooler high of 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with showers likely in a few spots during the day. The high is 68. More widespread showers are likely at night.

SUNDAY: Morning rain will taper to some showers later in the day. Clouds will dominate. We'll have to see if the showers wrap up in time for some afternoon sunshine. The high: 72.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a much cooler high of 60.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. Our high rebounds to 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 66.

